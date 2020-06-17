Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,555 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,103,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

