Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

