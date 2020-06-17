Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 583,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,556,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

