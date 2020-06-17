Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.46. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.