Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,150,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,450 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,802,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after buying an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 307,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 654,234 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

