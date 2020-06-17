Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $108,376,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $102,776,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

