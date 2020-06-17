Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $9,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBA. DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

