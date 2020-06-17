Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 187,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 518,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

