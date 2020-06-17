Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.86 million, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $163,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,676.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

