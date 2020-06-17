Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 215,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,455,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

