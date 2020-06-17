Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 222,016 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 29.1% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 520,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 394,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

