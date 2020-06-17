Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11,368.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 300,121 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,356,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,174.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 173,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,012 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 262,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.