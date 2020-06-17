Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,315 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.56.

ANET stock opened at $229.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $209.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $465,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,584.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,479 shares of company stock worth $14,107,190. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

