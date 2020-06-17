Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $22,003,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

