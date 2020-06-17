Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,621 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,621 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 824.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.