Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 590 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after purchasing an additional 974,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,423,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,185,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of CHRW opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

