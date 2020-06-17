Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,844 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after buying an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after buying an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.