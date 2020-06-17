Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,056 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Air Lease worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

