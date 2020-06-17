Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Barclays

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 127.50 ($1.62).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 76.44 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.73 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.04).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.