Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.