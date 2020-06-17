Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Trading Down 0%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $174.99 and last traded at $174.99, 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barco in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.32.

Barco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

