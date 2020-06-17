Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.71 ($90.68).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €68.17 ($76.60) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.33.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.