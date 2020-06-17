Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bayer has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

