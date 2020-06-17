Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price (down from GBX 375 ($4.77)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.22) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.51).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 320 ($4.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.94. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.34).

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 30,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($112,256.59). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($56,073.68).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

