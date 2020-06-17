BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued an “average” rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

