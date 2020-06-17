Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.50

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 2210283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

