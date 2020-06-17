BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after buying an additional 68,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $254.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight Capital downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

