Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,238 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 790.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 36,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $2,439,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,291 shares of company stock valued at $26,098,896 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

