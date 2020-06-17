Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $80.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Tilton sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $3,503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,291 shares of company stock valued at $26,098,896. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.