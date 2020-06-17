BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $113.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,860. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

