Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.90.

BKI stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,329. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

