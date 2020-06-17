BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

