BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

