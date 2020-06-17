BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 109,767 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,888.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Bancorp by 99.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $515.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 20,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.