BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,141 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.25% of Oceaneering International worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 468,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oceaneering International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $693.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

