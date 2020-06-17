BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 511.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,894 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.48 million, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,394 shares of company stock worth $2,066,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

