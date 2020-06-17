BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 107.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after buying an additional 251,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 142,138 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

