BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Deluxe worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

DLX opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. Deluxe’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

