BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,904 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of GoPro worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GoPro by 66.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 16.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoPro by 101.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GoPro by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

GoPro stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GoPro Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.