Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Boot Barn stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

