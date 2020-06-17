BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 400 Price Target at UBS Group

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.41) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BP from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price on BP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397.37 ($5.06).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 321.65 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 563 ($7.17).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £316 ($402.19). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 281 shares of company stock valued at $93,912.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

