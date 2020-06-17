BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, analysts expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRAINSWAY LTD/S alerts:

BWAY opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.