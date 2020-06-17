Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 5.1%

Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €47.50 ($53.37) and last traded at €47.19 ($53.02), 363,445 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €44.91 ($50.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.12.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

