Brokerages Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 95 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on SWM. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 114,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $947.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

