Brokerages Expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Actuant reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Actuant has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

