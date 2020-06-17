Brokerages Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

AVTR opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $106,955,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 538.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after buying an additional 4,140,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

