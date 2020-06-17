Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to report $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $10.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

