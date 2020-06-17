Brokerages Expect Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 67 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Seacor by 4,899.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 864,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 846,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,485,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seacor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,308,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 179,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,336,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

