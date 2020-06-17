Brokerages Expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. STMicroelectronics posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.