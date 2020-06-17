Brokerages Set $39.00 Target Price for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 214 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.96 million, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

